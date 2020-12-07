SRTC students honored with drive-thru pinning ceremony

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Southern Regional Technical College honored nine students graduating from the Radiologic Technology program.
Nine students were recognized at the drive-in pinning ceremony and received pins to mark the completion of their program requirements.
From each graduating class, several students are recognized for outstanding effort and achievement.
This year, Adrianna Atkinson earned the Outstanding Academic Achievement Award for the highest GPA, and Jody Nguyen accepted the Outstanding Clinical Achievement Award for the highest clinical scores.
