Sheriff: Driver led deputies on chase and crashed into multiple vehicles in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An early morning traffic stop on I-75 led Lowndes County deputies on a chase.
It came to an end near Exit 18 in Valdosta, after the driver crashed with several vehicles.
“All of sudden we see two to three police cars flying up the streets, we didn’t think nothing of it so we just stood there on our phone,” said Demetrius Patterson, a car detailer at Las Banderas Car Wash.
It was supposed to be a typical morning for Patterson.
At about 8:30 Monday morning, he says he was standing in front of the shop with his cousin, waiting for the manager to arrive.
“Then we turn around and we see the cops coming up this way and then at the same time, we see a guy driving a white Yukon swerving in and out of traffic. Then all of a sudden he swerved and hit this lady’s car and tore up her car like a can on the side, then hit a hummer. He got out and ran and the police just grabbed him,” said Patterson.
Patterson tells me the woman appeared to be okay.
He says, with help, she was able to get out of the car on the passenger side.
Lowndes County’s Sheriff Ashley Paulk tells me it began on I-75 when one of his deputies tried to stop the driver.
He says when the deputy went to verify information, the white Yukon sped off, starting the chase.
It ended near exit 18, on Saint Augustine Road, at the car wash.
He was then arrested.
Sheriff Paulk says they found some contraband and a few stolen items inside the vehicle.
He says the driver will face multiple charges.
“We were kind of nervous and at the same time, I was like, well I’m glad I’m safe,” said Patterson.
We are working on learning more about the driver arrested.
