Murder conviction upheld in 2017 Grady Co. death

ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a man charged in a 2017 homicide in Grady County.
The state’s highest court upheld the murder conviction and life sentence of Nicolas Lopez. He was charged in connection to the death of Robert Moon in May 2017.
Lopez was indicted on malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in September 2017.
In December 2018, Lopez was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for malice murder and a consecutive five years in prison for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The aggravated assault charge was merged with the malice murder charge and the felony murder charge was vacated.
In his appeal, Lopez claimed the trial counsel “failed to strike unqualified jurors and to select a racially balanced jury,” court documents state. Lopez also claimed in his appeal that the trial counsel also failed to object to the state’s request that an investigator be allowed to stay in the courtroom.
For more on the appeal and the Georgia Supreme Court's opinion to uphold the murder conviction
