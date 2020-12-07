Georgia set to release details on COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

“While we’ve been going through the clinical trial component of this and making sure that there are safe outcomes for patients that receive this vaccine they have already been producing and manufacturing. So that’s why everyone is talking about how quickly this is being done, how it’s amazing that we are able to accomplish this goal, but there was no skirting of any of the safety regulations and the testing and the rigor with which both your public health officials and the scientists in development are looking at outcomes for the patients that they treat.”