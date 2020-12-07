Eldorado store clerk murder trial postponed

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Caleb Day trial was continued Monday morning, due to a Covid-19 issue.
A Tift County grand jury handed down indictments for Alexis McCrary, Nathaniel Day and Caleb Day in September 2018. All three were charged in connection to the shooting death of Akhtar Perveez in July 2018 in Eldorado.
Nathaniel Day decided in 2019 to plead guilty to felony murder. He was given a life sentence.
Alexis Naomi McCrary, who was 21 at the time, facing charges of armed robbery and party to the crime of felony murder, turned herself in at the Tift County Jail, August 20, 2018. She remains in that jail.
We do not have a rescheduled date yet but will check back with the courts later.
