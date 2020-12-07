Editorial: Help WALB, Feeding the Valley give back this holiday season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Last year, South Georgia proved once again how massive their heart is when it comes to giving to those in need.
This year, we need you more than ever.
COVID has placed a huge burden on our citizens. In Dougherty and surrounding counties, one in three residents are “food insecure,” as we call it, many times not knowing where the next meal is coming from for them and their families. The holidays stress the budgets of food insecure families even more as children are out of school and do not have access to school breakfast and lunch.
But you can help us make this holiday season a little brighter for our neighbors in need.
WALB is partnering with Feeding the Valley of Albany for a food drive this week, Dec. 8-9. Here at WALB, you can drop off donations of nonperishable items during regular business hours.
Canned items such as meats, fish, vegetables and soups are always needed. Boxed items such as cereals, oatmeal, grits and pasta as well.
And of course, monetary donations are acceptable and I or a member of my staff will be on hand to accept them.
Thank you to WALB and to the caring citizens of South Georgia for helping us with this food drive and making the holiday season a little better for those less fortunate around us.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.