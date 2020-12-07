Convicted Cordele killer stays in prison

“Kahn was affectionately known to his employees and friends as ‘Pops,’” said Rigby. “The evidence demonstrated that Kahn was closing his store with his employees, Carter came out of the shadows with a T-shirt covering his face. Carter shot at Kahn seven times with a .380 Jimenez firearm, hitting him three times, with one round hitting him in the chest puncturing his lung. Prior to his death, Kahn returned fire with his pistol hitting Carter in the leg. These events were witnessed by two store employees.”