Convicted Cordele killer stays in prison

ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has denied an appeal from a convicted killer who is spending his life in prison for killing Cordele store owner Sarfaraz Kahn in November 2016.
Marquerious Carter will remain in prison for the rest of his life.
The Eastside Grocery on 8th Avenue and 2nd Street in Cordele was the scene of an armed robbery and shootout in February 2015.
Kahn, the store owner, died in the incident. The suspect, then 21-year-old Carter, was also shot by Kahn. Carter was convicted after 20 minutes of deliberations.
Judge Robert Chasteen, Jr. sentenced Carter to life in prison without parole, and a consecutive five-year sentence for malice murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
At the time in 2014, this incident was at least the sixth time the store was hit.
“Certainly now, we’ve delivered justice for them, and to give them some sense of peace and closure on this case, and we’re thankful that that’s what they can deal with now. Although it will be difficult to live without him, because he can’t be replaced for their family,” District Attorney Brad Rigby said at the time.
“Kahn was affectionately known to his employees and friends as ‘Pops,’” said Rigby. “The evidence demonstrated that Kahn was closing his store with his employees, Carter came out of the shadows with a T-shirt covering his face. Carter shot at Kahn seven times with a .380 Jimenez firearm, hitting him three times, with one round hitting him in the chest puncturing his lung. Prior to his death, Kahn returned fire with his pistol hitting Carter in the leg. These events were witnessed by two store employees.”
