Albany native writes book to motivate youth to learn, achieve big things

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Adventure of Learning with Buddy & Friends is now available on Amazon.
It is the number one new release for Amazon new releases in childhood education.
The writer, Rodriguez Thomas, says this pre-k to first-grade educational activity book is a great at-home or classroom resource for students.
Children will be able to learn how to read, write, tell time, learn about money, and practice introductory math skills.
The book tells of Buddy and his diverse group of friends. The group takes students for a fun adventure of learning that’s educational, exciting, and unforgettable.
Buddy stands for bold, unique, driven, determined, and young at heart.
He helps children realize there are more options in life other than athletics.
“I wanted to bring something different rather than the average athletic. I wanted something to be something that kids can see themselves doing” said Thomas.
Thomas said he wants children to have someone they can look up to and relate to.
He emphasized that the youth should look for careers instead of jobs in the future.
You can email Thomas at LearningwithBuddy21@gmail.com and on Twitter for more information.
