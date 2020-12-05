Safety tips for using a portable space heater

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The recent cold weather has us turning up the heat in our homes to stay warm.
One popular way to stay toasty is with portable space heaters, but there are some essential rules you need to remember to stay safe.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, you need to keep the heater at least three feet away from anything that can burn, including people.
Space heaters should be turned off and unplugged when you leave the room or go to bed.
Place the heater on a stable, flat surface.
Scott Ferrell with the Vestavia Hills Fire Department says it’s essential to keep your bedroom door closed at night for added protection.
“People may think keeping the bedroom door closed they may not hear the fire alarm, but that can slow the progress of a fire. Keeping the door closed keeps the smoke out, and you have a better chance of survival,” says Ferrell.
According to the NFPA, two in five deaths in space heater fires involve portable electric space heaters.
