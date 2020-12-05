President Trump will visit South Georgia Saturday. Here’s what we know.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - President Donald Trump will visit the Peach State on Saturday.
The president will be in Valdosta on Saturday, campaigning for Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff election.
Details:
- When - Saturday, Dec. 5
- Where - Valdosta Regional Airport
- When - 7 p.m., Doors open at 3 p.m.
WALB will have a crew in Valdosta covering the president’s visit. We are planning to livestream the president’s remarks on WALB.com and on the WALB News 10 Facebook page.
