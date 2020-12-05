Columbus man charged with 22 counts of child porn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is behind bars after being arrested Friday and charged with nearly two dozen counts of child pornography.
20-year-old Austin Ward was taken into custody by the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Ward is being charged with 22 counts of computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation prevention.
He is expected to appear in Recorder’s Court on Dec. 7 at 9:00 a.m.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact CPD at 706-653-3449.
