Columbus man charged with 22 counts of child porn

20-year-old Austin Ward, charged with child porn (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | December 5, 2020 at 4:04 PM EST - Updated December 5 at 7:10 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is behind bars after being arrested Friday and charged with nearly two dozen counts of child pornography.

20-year-old Austin Ward was taken into custody by the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Ward is being charged with 22 counts of computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation prevention.

He is expected to appear in Recorder’s Court on Dec. 7 at 9:00 a.m.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact CPD at 706-653-3449.

