Week 2 of playoffs: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - Clinch County and Pelham are meeting for the first time since 2009, Friday night. The Panthers are a proven program, one that’s no stranger to the playoffs and title games. Pelham has faced a new obstacle nearly every week this season thanks to COVID-19. With the season on the line, both teams will be leaving everything on the field.
Paige Dauer and Kyle Logan will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.
- Clinch County @ Pelham
- Walton @ Colquitt County
- Brunswick @ Lee County
- Northeast @ Fitzgerald
- Islands @ Bainbridge
- Wilcox County @ Irwin County
- Lowndes @ North Cobb
- Valdosta @ Evans
- Coffee @ Starr’s Mill
- Cairo @ Benedictine
- Crisp County @ Richmond Academy
- Thomasville @ Dodge County
- Early County @ Bleckley County
- Mitchell County @ Metter
- Brooks County @ Dublin
- Southwest Georgia Academy @ Gatewood
- Frederica Academy @ Tiftarea Academy
- Westwood @ Monsignor Donovan Catholic
