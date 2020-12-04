Peppermint Pops to ring in holiday season despite pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany holiday tradition will still ring in this holiday season, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Albany Symphony Orchestra (ASO) is teaming with WALB, Phoebe, and Flint River Entertainment Complex to bring back Peppermint Pops.
There will be a number of changes to the holiday event.
“We can’t safely invite an audience to a performance quite yet, so this year’s concert will be virtual. We invite everyone to enjoy the concert for free from the comfort of their homes,” Claire Fox Hillard, ASO conductor, and music director said.
WALB will air the program on a number of different dates.
“When the symphony approached us with this idea, we jumped at the opportunity. Peppermint Pops is such an important part of our community’s Christmas celebrations, and it’s needed this year more than ever. We’re pleased to help make sure everyone can watch the concert on television, even if they don’t have the chance to see it in person,” said WALB General Manager Bruce Austin.
Below is the airing schedule of Peppermint Pops on WALB:
NBC
- Dec. 12: 8:30-9 a.m.
- Dec. 24: 5-6 a.m.
- Dec. 24: 5-6 p.m.
- Dec. 25: 5-7 a.m.
ABC
- Dec. 6: 11 a.m.-noon
- Dec. 24: 7-7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 24: 6-6:30 a.m.
The concert will feature many favorite holiday songs, a Christmas sing-along and even a singing Santa Claus. The show also honors the community’s frontline heroes, featuring messages from healthcare workers and first responders.
“Phoebe has felt so much love and support from the people of southwest Georgia throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re proud to be able to sponsor Peppermint Pops and provide some joy and happiness as a gift to our community this holiday season, and we’re certainly grateful to recognize the Phoebe Family, other healthcare workers, and essential employees for their service during this difficult year,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.