MLB player, Cairo native visits Boys & Girls Club

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo native was back in his hometown to encourage children at the Boys & Girls Club.
Seattle Mariners’ Emerson Hancock spoke with them Friday afternoon.
“One of my passions is just to try to serve, and to try to help kids,” said Cairo native, Emerson Hancock.
A Cairo High School, Georgia Bulldogs, and now Seattle Mariners Baseball player.
Emerson Hancock said he’s excited to be back in his hometown to speak to kids about following your dreams.
“To never give up.”
“You gotta believe in yourself.”
“Keep pushing.”
“We speak on Jackie Robinson all the time, we know exactly what he did to change breaking color barriers throughout the whole world. When a local growing up here comes back and the kids can actually see them with their own eyes, it’s a great benefit,” said Club Director, Stephen Francis.
Hancock spoke to the children about his passion for baseball, his support system, and how it feels to have made it this far, at such a young age.
“I’m very fortunate, very blessed to be able to play professionally now. It’s been one of my dreams for a long time. We gotta keep pushing. The work just starts now,” said Hancock.
Club Director Stephen Francis said they’ve been preparing for Hancock to make an appearance, and they’re grateful he was able to take time out of his busy schedule to do so.
“We watched videos, spoke about how fast he can throw...up to 99 miles an hour, he has 4 different pitches. We learned a few things about him,” said Francis.
Hancock says the main things he wanted to make sure the kids know is he’s been in their shoes, and they’re just as capable of following their dreams and making them come true.
“If they want to do something like this, they can keep doing it. Believe in themselves and keep working hard,” said Hancock.
Hancock will speak at the club’s yearly Fundraiser, The 2020 Diamond Affair on December 17.
