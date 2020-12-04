Lowndes Co. political organizations share their thoughts on President Trump’s visit

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB)- Lowndes County is getting ready to welcome President Donald Trump. He’s flying into the Valdosta Regional Saturday for a rally.
The Republican Party of Lowndes County is super excited about the visit, but the Democrats are not.
“Well we think the kind of rallies that he holds is going to be a super-spreader event, we think it’s very likely to stress the hospital,” said Dr. Dennis Marks, the Vice-Chair for Elections for the Lowndes County Democratic Party.
He believes this rally will put people at risk and play a role in COVID numbers.
“We are really excited about rural Georgia, not just Valdosta and Lowndes County, but also Thomas, Colquitt, Cook, Berrien, Clinch, Lanier, and all the surrounding counties being able to participate in the event. And hopefully, it helps them really realize how important it is.. their vote matters too,” said Seth Demott, the Chairman of Lowndes County Republican party.
He says he’ll attend Saturday and they’re ecstatic about the visit. He tells us the spotlight is on the state for this runoff election.
He believes it will motivate conservatives in rural Georgia to go out to the polls.
He says that’s the biggest thing that can be accomplished in this rally.
Dr. Marks believes what President Trump says will make an impact on Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.
Demott says he’s hearing people are pumped and they’re expecting a very big crowd.
Gates open at 3 p.m., President Trump is expected at 7 p.m.
