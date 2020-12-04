Grady Co. deputies arrest burglary suspects; warrants out for 2 others

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Deputies in Grady County are searching for two people in connection to a burglary on Nov. 21.
Six people were identified in two burglarized D&G Storage units in Grady County, according to Lt. Daniel Lindsay
Four people — Amanda Stokes, Jennifer Palmer, Nina Garcia and April Sangster — have been arrested. Deputies currently have warrants out for two others, Timothy Edward Cooley and Eddie Duan Roberts.
“After they had stolen a particular property from the storage unit, dropped off some of the property at one of the residences, and then took the rest of it to Moultrie. So, when we were able to get the license plate numbers off of the vehicles, and figured out they’d come back to Colquitt County addresses, we began to investigate over in Moultrie,” said Lindsay.
With help of the Moultrie Police Department and Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, two women were identified and taken into custody in Colquitt County.
The two were also charged with multiple drug charges.
If you know anything about where Cooley and Roberts are asked to call the Grady County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 377-5200.
