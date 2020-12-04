A extended cool dry stretch

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As a storm system moves across the region rain and isolated thunderstorms returned to SGA. Moderate to heavy rain has covered the area with amounts under an inch. A cold front slides through this evening bringing an end to the rain as drier air returns. This kicks off an extended dry stretch through next week.
Also, behind the front colder air filters in dropping temperatures below average once again. Saturday starts rather chilly with lows low 40s while highs only top upper 50s. Just as cool Sunday although increasing clouds will keep lows in the mid 40s.
Another front early week reinforces the cooler drier air which keeps temperatures below average highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s through midweek then milder low-mid 60s the latter half.
