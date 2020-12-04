DPH sees people with both COVID-19 & flu

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As cases remain active in Southwest Georgia, the Department of Public Health (DPH) doctors are seeing people with both the flu and COVID-19.
They continue to see cases in Dougherty, Thomas, Mitchell, and Colquitt counties.
They said flu numbers are not high, with few cases in the hospitals and nursing homes.
Doctors recently saw at least three cases where someone had flu and COVID-19 at the same time.
“Both can be fatal but when you have them at the same time that just adds to the chances of a bad outcome. Another reason to get the flu shot early is we’re hopeful that we’re gonna be giving COVID vaccines here in the next 30 days or so. We really need to focus all of our resources on COVID vaccinations when that day comes,” said Dr. Charles Ruis.
Ruis with the Southwest Georgia Public Health said having your flu shot would be a great help when combating the virus.
Having the shot helps doctors differentiate in knowing if you have the flu or COVID-19 if showing signs of either.
He said flu shots are available at every health department.
Dr. Ruis advises you to make an appointment but said one is not needed right now during the pandemic.
He said the health department won’t turn anyone down who can’t pay for a shot, but most insurance plans do cover the costs.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.