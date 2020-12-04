Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office to launch Explorer program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office will be kicking off a program to help educate youth interested in a law enforcement career.
On Thursday night, officers showed parents and the community highlights of their new, upcoming Explorer program.
The program is designed to inform people between the ages of 14 to 20 about what it’s like working in law enforcement.
Participants will learn how to be a law enforcement officer with activities like building searches, arrests and more.
Officers hope participants get a better understating of law enforcement and may even find a career in it.
“What we do on an everyday basis and hopefully, at some point in time, that love, that interest that they have now in law enforcement will grow into when they turn 21, that they’ll still have that interest and we’re hoping that they’ll join the sheriff’s office and become deputies and continue to serve the citizens of Albany and Dougherty County,” said Capt. Ted Thomas with the sheriff’s office.
Thomas said the funding will come from you, donations within the community. He said it will cost about $75 to outfit one kid in the program.
You can go ahead and sign your kid up now for the program.
Classes will begin in January.
