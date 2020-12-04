Albany Police Dept. continues compliance checks at Palace Inn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) said the Palace Inn of Albany could do a better job in being in compliance with safety.
Police said they were out of compliance on the proper use of smoke detectors, human trafficking training, among other things.
APD said officers recently made these discoveries after their first court-ordered compliance check.
“And we went back and did another check on some more things. They’re not in a hundred percent compliance, but they do realize that they need to get in compliance. So, we have a couple more checks scheduled and we’ll send that information to the DA,” said Albany Police Chief Michael Persley.
The motel owner’s attorney, Superior Court Judge Willie Lockette and prosecutors signed off on the order in 2019.
The agreement means the motel owner agreed to meet a number of requirements.
This comes after a superior court ordered the motel on North Slappy Boulevard to close due to many drug and prostitution crime complaints.
Albany Commissioner Chad Warbington defended APD and said due to heavy workloads and the COVID-19 pandemic, police have been delayed in getting to the Palace Inn sooner for the checks.
