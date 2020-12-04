AFD: Don’t use ovens as heating source this winter season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Tis the season for house fires caused by space heaters and sometimes Christmas decorations.
However, Albany and Lee County firefighters said so far this holiday season, they haven’t seen any but offer up some holiday tips to stay safe.
Albany firefighters told us each year normally Christmas decorations, including Christmas trees, are not a major deal but space heaters are when it comes to house fires.
“Every winter we do see an uptick in that,” said Battalion Chief Kelly Harcrow.
He said it’s okay to use a space heater but if you do keep items three feet away from it while it’s in use and try not to run it off an extension cord.
He said those with thermostats are best because they cut off after reaching a certain temperature.
Now a big no-no is using your oven as a heating source.
He said it does happen.
“I’m not gonna say a lot but it does happen and we have seen it quite a few times over the years.”
With only a few weeks till Christmas, many of you right now are either enjoying your Christmas tree already or about to start shopping for one.
Battalion Chief Harcrow said it’s about a toss-up on if real trees are safer than artificial trees.
He said the key is to keep real trees hydrated but before you take a real tree home, he has reminders for you.
“Take the needles and bend them back, make sure they’re not dry and brittle. It’s a good idea if you’re picking it up at a lot or somewhere to have them cut a little bit off the base before you take it home.”
He said this helps keep your tree hydrated.
When it comes to outfitting your tree in those festive lights, he recommends looking for lights with UL listed tags.
“Don’t use indoor lights outdoors vise versa use it for whatever it’s intended for,” Chief Harcrow said.
He said to check the wiring on both your Christmas lights and extension cords and replace or toss any ones with frayed wiring.
He recommends to turn off your lights and blow out them candles whenever you’re not at home.
Chief Harcrow recommends you don’t run extension cords under rugs.
He said that can also be a heat source and hazardous.
