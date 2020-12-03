Thomasville Sip and Shop event begins Friday

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A new form of enjoying downtown during the holiday is coming to Thomasville.
Friday marks the start of the Holiday Sip and Shop.
This event happens all December.
With the famous sip and strolls canceled this year, and a different Victorian Christmas, Event Coordinator Madison Eaton said they wanted to still get the community to come out, and enjoy the decorations and downtown during Christmas.
Each Friday leading up to Christmas will include extended shopping hours, beginning at 5 p.m.
They’ll also have holiday passports, where you can go to a retail store or restaurant, get a sticker for the passport, and put them in a red mailbox for a chance to win 100 downtown dollars.
“It’s a great way for people to feel a little bit of normalcy. We weren’t able to have Victorian Christmas to its fullest extent, but we really feel like this is a new holiday tradition that you can use especially during COVID. It keeps you from being in one confined space the whole time. Makes people feel a little bit more at ease,” said Eaton.
Like the normal sip and stroll, you can also have your beer and wine as you walk around.
You will just need a specific cup or wristband from participating merchants who sell alcohol.
Eaton said the late hours depend on the store, but regardless, you will have the opportunity to shop later downtown.
