Rain on the way

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Clouds are back and the cold air is modifying. Cool 60s Thursday afternoon give way to lows in the upper 40s low 50s. Tomorrow milder upper 60s low 70s as showers and thunderstorms return. As a cold front slides through rain ends from west to east Friday evening.
Behind the boundary another plunge of drier and colder air which settles in for the weekend into next week.
Rainfree with below average temperatures as highs top mid-upper 50s and lows drop into the mid-upper 30s.
