Multiple Albany basketball teams quarantined

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System (DCSS) issued a statement Thursday regarding student-athletes who will be sidelined temporarily.
“The boy’s teams at Westover and Dougherty, along with the girl’s team at Monroe and Westover are quarantining after exposure to people who tested positive for COVID-19. The decision for a precautionary quarantine came after a consultation with the Department of Public Health (DPH),” said DCSS Spokesman J. D. Sumner.
“As of today, we’ve had five people from the Dougherty High Boys Basketball team test positive; two from the Monroe High Girls Basketball team; one each from the Westover Boys and Girls Basketball teams.”
“We’re continuing to monitor the situation and maintain close communication with DPH, and will continue to make decisions that are in the best interest of the health and safety of our students and staff. "
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.