Man arrested in Oct. Valdosta homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man on the run for almost two months in connection to an October Valdosta homicide was arrested, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
Bernard Sanders, Jr. was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Office at a home in Jonesboro on Thursday.
Sanders was wanted on felony murder and aggravated assault charges in connection to an Oct. 7 stabbing incident at DejaVu. Artavious Allen died from a stab wound, according to VPD.
VPD officials said they have worked closely with the U.S. Marshal’s Office for the past couple of months to try and find Sanders after they learned he left Valdosta.
“I am proud of the continuous persistence of our detectives in following up on all the leads, to ensure this dangerous person was apprehended. We appreciate all the assistance provided by the U.S. Marshal’s Office,” said Leslie Manahan, the Valdosta police chief.
Sanders will be transported to the Lowndes County Jail.
