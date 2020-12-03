Man arrested in Crisp Co. Walmart theft

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele man was arrested in connection to a theft in Crisp County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Michiel Johnson, 52, was charged with theft by deception in connection to an incident that happened at Walmart.
On Tuesday, a Walmart employee told the sheriff’s office that someone tried to use a fraudulent credit card to make make a large online purchase.
The sheriff’s office said thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was purchased with stolen credit cards.
Johnson was arrested at the store and taken to the Crisp County Detention Center.
The sheriff’s office said most of the merchandise that was purchased was recovered.
