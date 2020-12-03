Lee Co. updates Hazardous Mitigation Plan

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County leaders recently updated the Hazard Mitigation Plan with documented hazards since the last plan adoption.
Leaders said various mitigation actions are proposed in the plan, however, the plan does not require implemented actions on these plans.
They added the plan acts as more of a guide when getting grants and other funding.
“The plan acts as a guide to pursue grants, loans, hazard mitigation funds, disaster funds and other funding to achieve various mitigation actions,” said Lee County Co-County Manager Christi Dockery.
The plan and its updates were discussed during a public joint hearing between the Smithville City Council, Leesburg City Council and Lee County leaders recently.
The plan has been approved by GEMA and is now awaiting approval by FEMA.
Officials said the next step is to have Lee County, Leesburg and Smithville vote to adopt the plan pending FEMA’s approval.
The plan is updated every five years and is similar to other local government plans across the Peach State.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.