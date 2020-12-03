Help us give back: WALB gearing up for annual food drive

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is teaming up with Feeding the Valley Food Bank to host our annual Days of Giving Food Drive.
The food drive will be on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, from 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. The food drive will be on the station’s front lawn, 1709 Stuart Avenue.
During last year’s event, 12,000 pounds of food and $7,000 worth of food were raised.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the station is taking extra safety precautions with how the food will be donated and handled.
