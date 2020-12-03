Help us give back: WALB gearing up for annual food drive

WALB is partnering with Feeding the Valley Food Bank for our annual Days of Giving food drive. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | December 3, 2020 at 9:46 AM EST - Updated December 3 at 9:46 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is teaming up with Feeding the Valley Food Bank to host our annual Days of Giving Food Drive.

The food drive will be on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, from 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. The food drive will be on the station’s front lawn, 1709 Stuart Avenue.

During last year’s event, 12,000 pounds of food and $7,000 worth of food were raised.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the station is taking extra safety precautions with how the food will be donated and handled.

