Editorial: Shop safe, shop local this holiday season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A recent study showed small businesses generate 44 percent of U.S. economic activity.
With that said, supporting our local retailers this holiday season is crucial. Our small businesses need us now more than ever.
Every time you shop local, it strengthens our local economy. This means your purchase supports local jobs, provides opportunities for local businesses to grow and allows tax dollars to stay right here in our community.
So, I encourage you, if you are going out to eat, find a local restaurant. Looking for a special gift? Find a local retailer. Looking for a car? Shop a local dealership in your town.
Many of these businesses have implemented safe social distancing procedures while shopping in person, online capabilities along with curbside and delivery options are available.
So please, this holiday season, shop safe but shop local.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.