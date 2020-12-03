Dept. of Public Health’s Southwest District prepares for COVID-19 vaccine

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) officials are continuing to prepare for the release of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Doctors said they have been making plans for months now.
The DPH Southwest Health District said it has already made important preparations, like ordering refrigeration equipment to properly store the vaccine.
They expect delivery of the new vaccine this month.
Doctors said the decision to approve vaccines is in the hands of the FDA now.
“Possible by the middle of December they may have a decision. That decision, if it’s yes, then it’s entirely possible we’ll be giving the vaccine this month. If they say no, then we’ll have to see what they say and why they say no,” said Dr. Charles Ruis with the DPH Southwest Health District.
Ruis said in the peach state, 1,3000 locations have started the process to become providers of the vaccine. He said so far, there are 20 right now in Dougherty County and at least one in all counties and each county’s public health department is equipped to give the vaccine.
Dr. Ruis said they plan to host drive-thru vaccine events. He said they anticipate funding through the federal government to ensure they have enough staffing to give out vaccine shots.
Ruis said pharmacies are going to also play a big role in distributing vaccinations.
