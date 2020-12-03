Coach of the Week: Dondrial Pinkins pf the Pelham Hornets

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ll highlight a coach who made the epic comeback, won a milestone game, or simply out coached the other team.
And This week’s Coach of the Week features Dondrial Pinkins of the Pelham Hornets.
In the first round of the playoffs, the Hornets took the field for their seventh game as they hosted Montgomery County.
The scoreboard says the Hornets were in command all night Coach Dondrial Pinkins would beg to differ.
But the necessary changes were made and the Hornets excelled in the second half.
The defense came up with 12 tackles for a loss and eight sacks on the night.
Brantley Shiver threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns.
The Hornets 41-12 victory won in the trenches.
”The leadership from not just our seniors but guys we expect to make plays in this program. I think they did a great job coming out in the second half, playing together, as a unit, playing for each other, and basically building off each other’s success. If we didn’t get through this game victorious then that would end the season. And then if we didn’t play well then those were going to be the things we focus on,” said Pinkins.
Pelham hosts Clinch County in the second round, Friday.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.