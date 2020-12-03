City of Valdosta preparing for weekend Christmas parade

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta is preparing for its annual Christmas parade.
This year, they have a new float to showcase. Valdosta City Council members will be Santa’s little helpers in the workshop.
The city’s engineering and stormwater division built it from scratch.
Usually, the city council rides in the fire truck or another vehicle but they decided to switch it up this time around.
“They thought it would be really fun this year to put together something a little bit different and do a really fun float, just to spread a little more holiday cheer,” Ellen Hill, Valdosta Main Street director, said.
Can’t forget about Santa, he’ll ride in his sleigh.
City officials want to remind everyone to social distance, wear a mask and do not pass out anything.
No walking groups will participate in the parade this year and there will be no VIP stands.
The parade will be live-streamed.
Hill said they want to make sure everyone enjoys the holiday season and get a sense of normalcy.
Parade kicks off at 6 p.m this Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.