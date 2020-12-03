City ‘sweeps’ through trash, debris near South Albany park

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Operation Clean Sweep has swept through south Albany once again.
Departments from the City of Albany spent the afternoon removing trash and debris from ditches and roadways near Waddell Park.
Public Works Director Stacey Rowe said the service project did not cost the city, or it’s residents, any additional funds.
“We’re not doing anything that’s costing the city above and beyond. This is normal range of work that we do every day. It’s just this one day, we are focusing in this one area. Everybody at one time, for lack of better terms, attack this small area to really get it cleaned up and back where it needs to be in one day,” said Rowe.
City leaders and Concrete Enterprises also took part in the project.
On Dec. 10, the city will meet up for another cleanup.
The next clean sweep will be from Oakridge to Alice, and from Jefferson to Newton Road.
