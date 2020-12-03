Albany Police Dept. sets date for gun buyback event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) has officially made a date for a gun buyback event.
APD hopes this will limit guns in communities and get weapons out of the hands of those who don’t need them.
The gun buyback program is officially happening this spring on April 1.
APD’s Captain Bonita Childs presented the information to the committee on Thursday.
“I wanna be very clear. If you’re expecting your crime rate to plummet, that is not gonna happen, but the educational component, the fact that we have guns off the streets that can be utilized, is,” said Childs.
City officials said the buyback is meant to help keep guns out of homes with kids or those with mental health issues.
Teaching gun ownership will be a big part of the event before you even sell your gun in April.
“Part of the event, really, is all the publicity leading up to it. So it’s gonna be the education, the publicity, talking about it,” City Commissioner Chad Warbington.
The gun buyback would involve you having the guns in the trunk of your vehicle, unloaded, and an officer would remove them.
The weapons would then be checked to see if it was stolen or part of a crime, if not, then it would be destroyed.
If you agree to the amount officers are offering for your guns, because you don’t have to accept the amount, you’ll be paid with a visa gift card ranging in the amount of $50 to $250 and possibly more depending on the weapon. But no tax money is involved.
“No, the city will not spend any funds,” said Warbington.
This will be a no questions asked event and it will also be completely anonymous, police told WALB News 10.
“If there was no reward system, they would not bring the guns. If we ran their license or did something like that, it would not be an authentic program,” Childs explained.
Securing funding for those gift cards is the next major step moving forward.
Commissioner Chad Warbington, who is also the chairman of the Safety Committee, said they will need community support, like churches, rotary club, businesses and others to donate.
“This will not just be a police department event,” said Warbington.
More details will be talked about at the next meeting in two weeks.
