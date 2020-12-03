Adel’s holiday season kicks off with Chritmas parade

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - It definitely feels like Christmas in downtown Adel.
The Christmas parade was held on Thursday to kick off the holiday season.
This year’s theme is “Characters of Christmas.” Participants decorated their floats with characters from their favorite movie, the Bible or Christmas time stories.
Heather Green, president of Adel-Cook Chamber of Commerce, said she’s super excited they were still able to hold the parade this year.
”I think for this year especially, it brings a sense of calmness and something that people look forward to. It does bring families together, although, we are doing it in a safe environment and we’re practicing those guidelines, but just to be able to get together. It’s tradition too,” said Green.
There are about 40 floats in the parade. Green says it’s a little less than what they usually have.
Christmas in Cook began last week on Small Bussiness Saturday.
Besides the parade on Thursday, the Chamber has more activities planned. Including food trucks, carriage rides and a movie night on Friday, from 4-8 p.m.
On Saturday, they will have snow for kids to play. There will also be dancers and train rides too. Santa and Mrs. Clause will be present as well.
That will start at 10 a.m., and last until 3 p.m.
