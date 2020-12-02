Voices of COVID-19, Episode 13: Seeing the pandemic from the ER of a hotspot

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.
To recognize that, WALB is bringing you a new podcast called “Voices of COVID-19."
Host Krista Monk spoke with Mandy Hall, the Emergency Room director for Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Phoebe, based in Albany, saw a massive spike in cases right at the beginning of the pandemic as the city became one of the worst hotspots in the country based on per capita comparisons. So, what did it look like from the ER of the city’s only hospital? Mandy explains what she and her staff experienced and what they continue to deal with on a daily basis.
Listen to the 13th episode below:
The podcast is also available to listen to on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, Podcast Addict, Podcaster and Deezer to listen for free. Just search “Voices of COVID-19.” WALB is working to get the podcast on other platforms.
If you would like to tell your story about how you’ve been impacted by COVID-19, you can send an email to podcast@walb.com.
