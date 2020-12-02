Voices of COVID-19, Episode 13: Seeing the pandemic from the ER of a hotspot

Host Krista Monk spoke with Mandy Hall, the Emergency Room director for Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Phoebe, based in Albany, saw a massive spike in cases right at the beginning of the pandemic as the city became one of the worst hotspots in the country based on per capita comparisons. So, what did it look like from the ER of the city’s only hospital? Mandy explains what she and her staff experienced and what they continue to deal with on a daily basis.