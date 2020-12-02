In time for Christmas: When do you need to ship your gifts to arrive before the holidays?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the time of year people are buying, packing and shipping gifts all over the world. But when’s the deadline to ship to make sure your loved ones receive their gifts in time for the holidays?
Below are recommended send-by dates for domestic and international deliveries to arrive at their destination by Dec. 25 from the major shippers. The dates are for the contiguous U.S. (lower 48 states). Alaska and Hawaii may have different deadlines. All information and images were acquired through the shipper’s website.
- USPS Retail Ground Service: Tuesday, Dec. 15
- First-Class Mail Service: Friday, Dec. 18
- Priority Mail Service: Saturday, Dec. 19
- Priority Mail Express Service: Wednesday, Dec. 23
- FedEx SmartPost (certain exceptions apply): Wednesday, Dec. 9
- FedEx Home Delivery: Tuesday, Dec. 15
- FedEx Ground: Tuesday, Dec. 15
- FedEx Express Saver: Monday, Dec. 21
- FedEx 3Day Freight: Monday, Dec. 21
- FedEx 2Day: Tuesday, Dec. 22
- FedEx 2Day a.m.: Tuesday, Dec. 22
- FedEx 2Day Freight: Tuesday, Dec. 22
- FedEx 1Day Freight: Wednesday, Dec. 23
- FedEx Extra Hours: Wednesday, Dec. 23
- FedEx Standard Overnight: Wednesday, Dec. 23
- FedEx Priority Overnight: Wednesday, Dec. 23
- FedEx First Overnight: Wednesday, Dec. 23
- FedEx SameDay: Friday, Dec. 25
- FedEx SameDay City Priority: Friday, Dec. 25
- FedEx SameDay City Direct: Friday, Dec. 25
- UPS Ground: Tuesday, Dec. 15
- UPS 3 Day Select: Monday, Dec. 21
- UPS 2nd Day Air: Tuesday, Dec. 22
- UPS Next Day Air: Wednesday, Dec. 23
With many people planning to spend time away from loved ones over the holiday season because of the pandemic, shipments may be delayed because of the potential volume of packages. See shipper website to determine if the delivery date is guaranteed.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.