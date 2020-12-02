1 sentenced in 2016 violent Albany string of convenience store robberies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The second man in a 2016 string of violent convenience store robberies in Albany, where two clerks were shot and injured, was sentenced Wednesday, according to Charlie Peeler, the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Anthony Parks, 28, of Albany, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner to a total of 20 years in prison — 10 years per count — after pleading guilty to two counts of possession and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.
In June, Javarius Mallory, 26, of Albany, was sentenced by Gardner to the same prison term, after also pleading guilty to two counts of possession and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. There is no parole in the federal system.
“One cashier was shot while he was face-down, another shot in the leg. Parks and Mallory, always armed and often masked, did not hesitate to unload rounds of ammunition while demanding cash from terrified, hard-working employees of these businesses. This kind of violence will not be tolerated in Albany or elsewhere in the Middle District of Georgia, and we will seek severe prison sentences for violent criminals,” said Peeler. “I want to commend the good work of the Albany Police Department and FBI who teamed up to track these defendants down and bring them to justice.
“To the victims of these robberies, including two injured by gunshots, not even this sentence will justify the pain you have gone through,” said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. “You feared for your lives and may never fully recover emotionally from that terror. But, hopefully knowing no one else will be threatened by them will bring some comfort to you.”
“This is another example of the collaboration that the Albany Police Department has with state and federal resources in addressing criminal acts in our community. Let this be a message to those who are intent on causing chaos and disorder, that the consequences of your decisions will have lasting effects on your life,” Michael Persley, Albany police chief, said. “Our community has many challenges, and I am asking for community members to get involved and help our youth avoid situations like this. Many thanks to the men and women of the police department and FBI who worked tirelessly to bring these subjects to justice. There is more work to be done, but together we can continue to keep the good in the Good Life City.”
Facts of the incident:
Peeler’s office provided the following facts of the case:
The defendants were involved in a violent robbery spree across Albany during 2016, both admitting guilt in a total of four of the seven robberies charged in the indictment. Parks and Mallory, armed and masked, robbed the Neighborhood Grocery on West Gordon Avenue close to midnight on September 9, 2016. During the robbery, Parks fired three shots into a locked office door, stealing a total of $8,702. A little more than two weeks later, on September 23, 2016, Mallory admitted he held up the same Neighborhood Grocery Store on West Gordon Avenue, armed with a loaded 9mm pistol. Every time Mallory demanded more money from the store clerk, he would discharge his weapon into the ceiling. Five spent 9mm shell casings were found inside the store, and Mallory ran off with $3,923. The defendants held up the BP store on Dawson Road in the early morning hours of October 6, 2016 with two clerks inside. One clerk, who got on the floor when the pair walked in, armed and masked, was shot by Parks in the buttocks. The other clerk chased the defendants after they ran off on foot with cash stolen from the store, and fired his own gun at them, shattering the back windshield of a customer’s vehicle. Both Parks and Mallory, armed with handguns and wearing ski masks to cover their faces, robbed the Dawson Food Mart on Dawson Road on November 3, 2016. Mallory shot the clerk in his leg.
This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods and Project Guardian initiatives.
The case was investigated by the Albany Police Department and the FBI.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.