Phoebe prepares to receive COVID-19 vaccines

“We want to protect our community by getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible under the rules we must follow. We tested ourselves this fall by administering 5,000 flu shots to Phoebe family members in just over a week. We know we can do this. We have a responsibility to do this, and we will be here to serve our communities well through this vitally important process,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and chief executive officer.