New COVID-19 cases pop up in Southwest Georgia after holidays

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Right now, there is a rise in new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Georgia.
It’s causing Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) officials to start looking at making new testing sites in the Southwest Health District.
They believe the rise came from people who participated in holiday gatherings. That rise is primarily in school-aged kids.
“The good news is, if there is any, is most of the time children do not experience severe problems from COVID. Occasionally it does happen but most of the time it does not,” said Dr. Charles Ruis, the DPH Southwest Georgia Health District director.
Ruis said they haven’t seen an increase in death rates or hospitals overflowing — just new cases.
They are looking at larger, preferably sheltered locations in the district to set up more testing sites. Doctors said these will be brand new sites that were not used for testing before. However, those counties and locations have not been released yet.
Ruis said there’s a good reason behind the discretion.
“If the numbers in those counties were to rapidly diminish before we actually get it set up, we would probably pull our plans back. I think it would just cause more confusion right now,” explained Ruis.
Ruis said there’s a lot of scouting and checking with law enforcement, emergency management and others before landing on a decision. He said it’s possible the first site could go up next week.
Ruis also said it’s still important to follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, like practicing social distancing.
Also, if you recently came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, it’s important to quarantine for 14 days. That’s regardless if you’re showing symptoms or not.
Ruis said the question, “Why do I have to quarantine for 14 days?” continues to be brought up. He said it could take several days before you start noticing symptoms if you caught the virus.
Below is a copy of the DPH Southwest Georgia Health District’s testing calendar for December.
Officials said the calendar can and is likely to update weekly.
