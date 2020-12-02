Lowndes Co. discuss plans for shelter during the cold months ahead

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures drop across South Georgia, Lowndes County officials have a plan for those who need shelter from the cold. They also have some reminders for residents as winter nears.
“We have a plan we have been utilizing for several years now,” said Ashley Tye, the Emergency Management Director for Lowndes County.
Tye says when temperatures drop, LAMP and the Salvation Army provide shelter. He says they usually meet people’s needs and don’t exceed capacity.
But if there was to be a capacity overflow, the county has a backup plan. They will work with churches to provide more shelter and space.
He says over the last 8 to 10 years, they’ve only used that plan once or twice.
“So, typically anytime it drops below freezing, we implement our plan. And when I say implement, we just touch base with those other locations to make sure they are available,” said Tye.
Tye says during the cold months, LAMP and the Salvation Army usually see an increase in visitors but have been able to handle the capacity so far.
“When COVID first came out we worked with all of our partners and even in anticipation if we had to open any shelters during hurricane season, what that might look like,” said Tye.
All of the shelters have safety guidelines in place; including social distancing, temperature screening upon arrival, and a symptoms questionnaire.
They also have isolation rooms if someone has any symptoms. That way they won’t be kicked out or expose anyone.
And for those at home weathering the cold, Tye wants to remind everyone about the four Ps.
“Typically we stress the four Ps, obviously people. Making sure everybody has shelter. Our pets, we don’t want to forget our pets. Bring them in if possible. If not possible, at least make sure we have somewhere, a house preferably with some blankets or hay or something to provide them some means to get out of the cold. Our plants, make sure we cover up our plants. And any exposed pipes, we definitely want to make sure we don’t have pipes bursting, that creates another emergency itself,” said Tye.
