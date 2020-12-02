3 indicted in Tifton 15-year-old’s shooting death

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been indicted in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl in Tifton, according to prosecutors with the Tifton Judicial Circuit.
Jacorian Jones, Chad Jones and a 14-year-old were all indicted on one count of felony murder and several counts of aggravated assault in connection to the death of Autumn Connell.
All three were indicted by a grand jury in Tift County on Tuesday.
Prosecutors said Jacorian Jones has been arrested and Chad Jones is wanted. The 14-year-old was arrested in November and their identity is not being released because of their age.
Connell died at a Gainesville, Fla. hospital after she was transferred from Tift Regional Medical Center in November. She was shot in the 1000 block of Lee Avenue.
WALB is working to learn more about the indictments. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
