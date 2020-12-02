Holiday events bringing Christmas spirit to Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - With two new traditions, Bainbridge is offering plenty of fun and safe ways for the community to stay engaged this holiday season.
Hop in the car, make sure that heat’s turned up, and buckle up for an exciting drive, or walk, through Southwest Georgia’s own winter wonderland.
An exciting Christmas season in Bainbridge, filled with decorated trees, lights along the river, and murals across a beautiful downtown.
“It’s really a great event for this season because it’s social distancing friendly, it’s free to the public and it’s something that people can walk through and drive through with their families,” Lauren Minor, Bainbridge Decatur County Chamber of Commerce director, said.
The Chamber of Commerce is holding their first Southwest Georgia Tinsel Trail at the Earl May Boat Basin.
Minor said 115 decorated and sponsored Christmas trees are placed around the park for a live display.
“We really wanted businesses to be able to get creative and market their business, but we also wanted to make it a holiday spectacle,” said Minor.
Right next door is another set of displays.
It’s the city’s fifth year of hosting Lights Along the River.
Community Affairs Director Crystal Hines said city crews put up the 75 sponsored displays, making it a sight to see.
“I’ve estimated that we’ve put about 3,200 hours into getting this done every year. It takes all November,” said Hines.
About a mile of cable lights, 60 feet of lit archways and twinkling lights that reflect like a meteor shower.
As you drive through the lights, and end at Chaney Griffin Park, just a couple blocks down leads you out to downtown’s first Christmas Canvas Walking Tour.
Jill Whitley of Valdosta has painted more than 30 downtown storefronts.
Development Authority Director Amanda Glover said many are themed toward what the business represents.
“It’s just a way to bring families out, socially distance themselves, but also being a part of downtown and shop local this year,” said Glover.
