Downtown Thomasville businesses re-imagine Victorian Christmas

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Businesses in downtown Thomasville are banding together to bring back Victorian Christmas.
It was changed to events happening throughout the month, instead of the traditional double-night event.
Business owners downtown who spearheaded this effort call the event “The Show Must Go On.”
They say they’re going back to the roots of Victorian Christmas, which merchants started.
“Several of us got together and thought ‘what can we do to support ourselves, support our neighbors, support our community, and still have some sense of normalcy?” said Heather Abbott, owner of SouthLife Supply Company.
Abbott said Renee Moss already had the vision to continue Victorian Christmas.
The owner of Farmer’s Daughter Vineyards, Moss took her template to other merchants like Abbott and Ally B Boutique Owner April Fletcher, coming up with the theme.
“Everybody kind of generally understands what that means in theater. Regardless of what is happening, regardless of what is melting down around you, the show must go on,” said Abbott.
Providing the shopping and dining experience surrounding the initial meaning of Victorian Christmas, in safer way this year, Abbott and Fletcher said the community is excited for what’s to come.
“Many of the merchants will be dressed out in their full Victorian attire, so it’s surely a sight to see. We’re definitely making sure it’s a worthwhile effort for you to come to Thomasville,” said Fletcher.
Almost every weekend in December, businesses will stay open late and offer specials like having pictures with Santa.
“That was the mastermind behind us spreading it out. It’s going to, hopefully, bring more people to come into Thomasville. I know this year, we’re hoping to see more of the locals out and about,” said Fletcher.
With extra parking behind stores, restrooms, and outside seating, Fletcher said everything you need will be available on any weekend you choose to come.
“We’ve been able to really harness those things that make each of us individual and unique,” said Abbott.
Said Fletcher: “We’re really welcoming everybody in downtown Thomasville.”
The dates will be this Saturday, Dec. 5, and again on Dec. 10-12 and Dec. 19.
Participating businesses will be open until 8 p.m.
