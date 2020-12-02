Dougherty County Elections Office prepares to report recount results

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday is the final day that elections offices around the state can scan and recount ballots from the 2020 presidential race.
Dougherty County Elections Supervisor, Ginger Nickerson, said they have to upload the recount results virtually to the Secretary of State’s Office.
The recount process was done by a technician, who fed the ballots into a special piece of equipment to be scanned.
Votes were tallied for current president Donald Trump, and president-elect, Joe Biden.
Nickerson said this process was easier than the hand-audit that took place a few weeks ago.
Those votes for Biden and Trump were counted and tallied by hand.
Nickerson said if results from the recount vary from their initial report to the Secretary of State’s Office, the elections office will have to take further steps.
“What the state is going to give us is an additional website, the election night reporting website that we used initially, they are going to set us up a second one so that we can upload these results. Because you don’t change the results that you previously reported. We were instructed that if there were any changes in our numbers from the previous certification, that we would need to recertify the recount numbers. And I don’t know if the state will have to recertify as well, or what the next steps will be,” said Nickerson.
Elections offices have to report results to the Secretary of State’s office by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.
