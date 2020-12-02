Crisp Co. deputies make arrests in entering auto cases

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Four men were arrested in connection to multiple entering auto cases in Arabi and Cordele, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said on Nov. 1, deputies received multiple entering auto reports that happened in Arabi. Those reports also included firearm thefts. After an investigation, the sheriff’s office said a lookout was issued for a suspect vehicle.
On Nov. 27, deputies found the vehicle from the lookout near an accident scene. The suspect’s vehicle was not involved in the accident and the people in the vehicle stopped near the accident to check on those involved.
They were then taken in for questioning.
After further investigation, deputies issued warrants for their arrests. Below are the charges each suspect is facing:
- Lorodrick Mumphery, 18, is charged with eight counts of entering auto with the intent to commit theft or felony.
- Carlos White, 17, is charged with two counts of entering auto with the intent to commit theft or felony.
- Dy’Shawn Gaston, 19, is being charged with two counts of entering auto with the intent to commit theft or felony.
- Zyrif Brown, 21, is being charged with one count of theft by receiving stolen property.
Deputies said Mumphery’s charges reflect multiple counts of entering auto for incidents in Arabi and Cordele. Gaston and White also face multiple counts of entering auto for incidents in Cordele.
Investigators were also able to recover a stolen firearm.
The sheriff’s office said the men will also face additional charges from the Cordele Police Department for other entering auto cases.
