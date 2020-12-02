Cordele city manager passes away

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Cordele’s top official, City Manager Edward Beach, passed away Tuesday afternoon.
“During his time as city manager, Edward served the citizens, commission, and employees with great dedication and distinction,” John Wiggins, chairman of the Cordele City Commission, said.
Edward started his career in Cordele as the financial services coordinator in November 2001. He was eventually promoted to director of finance/city clerk and was also interim city manager prior to taking the reins of the city.
“We are thankful for the years of Edward’s guidance and service,” Wiggins said. “He is part of the City’s legacy and will be profoundly missed by many.”
