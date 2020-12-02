City of Valdosta stresses importance of reporting illegal dumping in local waterways

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta has a litter problem and the city is asking the public to help put an end to it.
A lot of trash has been making its way into the river and that can affect not only the environment but also residents.
“It’s a big problem. There’s tons of debris that floats down the river and becomes lodged in certain places,” said Darryl Muse, Valdosta’s Utilities Director.
He tells us waste in rivers can attract vermin or pests on the edge of the streams. That can increase their fecal numbers in the waterways.
This threatens the environment and those that want to enjoy the water.
“It’s bad for everyone, it increases people who want to enjoy the water.. whether you’re a swimmer, canoeing or fish in the river, no one wants to participate in a waterway that is contaminated,” said Muse.
For our neighbors, as water flows south, the city wants the water to be clean for others and their environment.
Muse says the city started a monitoring program about a year ago to try to find where the litter and waste were coming from. They’ve been able to pinpoint where the water quality is better and where it’s worse, which helps to narrow it down to the areas with the issues.
Muse tells us the city can also identify violators. So far, a few violators have been identified and turned over to the City Marshals. From there, they must appear in Magistrate Court and are subject to fines, but more importantly, the city wants them to understand the impact of their actions.
“Or in the street for that matter, the drain, most of the drains find their way to a water body so if you’re throwing bags out of the window. If you’re throwing cigarette buds out of the window, all of that can ultimately contribute when you have a population of a hundred thousand people,” said Muse.
Muse says in the last river clean up the city hosted, hundreds of pounds of litter and debris was removed.
The city encourages people to not throw anything in the river...or out in the streets.
To report illegal dumping near or on the waterways, please call Environmental Manager Scott Fowler at (229) 259-3592.
