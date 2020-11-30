Briefly milder and wetter

(AP) - From cold and frosty to chilly and sunny across SGA Wednesday. Tonight lows below freezing again but in the low 30s rather than mid 20s. That’ll be followed by milder 60s Thursday afternoon. As temperatures slowly rise, clouds increase and rain chances return. Showers are likely Friday as highs top mid-upper 60s.
Enjoy the briefly milder 60s before the next plunge of colder air arrives for the weekend. Tons of sunshine but rather cool with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
The cool dry conditions extend through the middle of next week.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.