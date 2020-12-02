2 arrested in Crisp Co. mini storage burglaries, suspects wanted in multiple states

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two wanted suspects were arrested in Crisp County in connection to multiple mini storage burglaries, according to the sheriff’s office.
On Tuesday, around 2:30 p.m., Crisp County deputies arrested Kenneth Johnson, 30, and Rebecca Johnson, 31, both of Baconton. Both are being charged with 10 counts of burglary and one count of theft by taking.
They are also wanted on outstanding warrants from Alabama and Mississippi, according to law enforcement.
Investigators said they found a vehicle matching the description of a BOLO (be on the lookout) that was issued for several mini storage burglaries in the Walmart parking lot.
The Johnsons were in the vehicle and were taken in for questioning.
Both were taken to the Crisp County Detention Center.
Investigators said they determined that the Johnsons are responsible for multiple S&S Storage burglaries and a Turton Mini Storage was also entered on Tuesday, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
A total of nine units were entered at S&S Storage on Highway 280 on Nov. 10 and one unit at Turton Mini Storage on Tuesday.
Investigators said they also linked the suspects to a theft of a 2004 John Deere Gator and a utility trailer on Old Albany Road that occurred on Nov. 11.
The sheriff’s office also said they are wanted by several other South Georgia sheriff’s offices and police departments in connection to multiple burglaries.
This an ongoing investigation.
Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is currently working with Grady County Sheriff’s Office, Moultrie Police Department, Sylvester Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Albany Police Department, Cairo Police Department and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.